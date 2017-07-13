Key happenings in the world of tourism

TRAINING THE TRADE Travel Agents’ Association of India (TAAI) has signed an MoU with Malaysia Tourism for product training sessions for its members

BUILDING SYNERGIES Airbnb has signed an MoU with Maharashtra government’s tourism department to boost tourism and create positive travel experiences

ACTIVE INVOLVEMENT Bangalore-headquartered Active Holiday Company has roped in actor Milind Soman into its board of advisors

NATURAL RECOGNITION Skal Bombay has won the ‘Environment Award 2017’ on behalf of ITC Maratha at the recent Asian Area Congress in Bahrain

TOURISM TECH Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran (second from left) inaugurating the second edition of International Conference on Tourism Technology (ICTT) in Kochi

UNIQUELY MUMBAI Kids at KidZania Mumbai paying a small tribute to the ‘Dabbawalas’ of Mumbai

SHOPPING EXPERIENCES Cox & Kings has opened Holiday Club stores across high street malls in New Delhi to cater to its discerning clientele

QUALITY SERVICES BLS International Services has signed the contract with Embassy of Afghanistan in UAE to represent the Afghanistan Mission in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait

SUSTAINED SUCCESS Authenticook has emerged as an award recipient of Booking.com’s first accelerator programme for start-ups in sustainable tourism

FACILITATING TRAVEL VFS Global’s new Germany visa application centre has been inaugurated in Langford Town by representatives from the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bengaluru

BEST IN SERVICE Garuda Indonesia has been awarded ‘The World’s Best Cabin Crew’ for the fourth consecutive year by SkyTrax at the Paris Air Show 2017

GEARING UP Over 25 travel agents attended a GST session organised by ETAA in Mumbai and conducted by Yash Parmar, renowned CA with Gabhawala & Company