Key happenings in the world of tourism

ENTREPRENEURIAL DREAMS Lufthansa recently co-created and organised the ‘Start-up Expo’ in Gurugram

INDEPENDENCE DAY To mark the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day, Lufthansa Group extended a warm Indian reception to passengers

FASHION SOIREE Designer Manish Arora (second from left) with Neerja Bhatia, VP – Indian subcontinent, Etihad Airways, along with Etihad Airways crew at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter Festive 2017

MAKE IN INDIA Nucon Aerospace inaugurated its largest aerospace and defence component manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

LUXURY AT ITS BEST Seychelles Tourism Board recently organised a luxury familiarisation trip for Mumbai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad travel agents

TOURISM RUN District Tourism Promotion Council of Kannur recently organised the Paithalmala Marathon to promote the destination

CONTINUED EFFORTS Visit Indonesia Tourism Office organised five-city sales mission in India, across Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Chandigarh

SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE Boeing and flydubai celebrated the delivery of the airline’s first 737 MAX 8, making the Middle East carrier the first in the region to operate Boeing’s newest single-aisle airplane

JOINING FORCES Alibaba Group Holding and Marriott International have announced the establishment of a joint venture to redefine the travel experience for Chinese travellers

NETWORKING THE WORLD Lufthansa Cargo emphasised long-standing connections with Indian airfreight market at a recent event in Mumbai

CULTURAL EXTRAVAGANZA Celebrating its association with Kolkata, SriLankan Airlines recently hosted a cultural evening for its patrons and GSAs

CELEBRATING BOND SpiceJet celebrated Raksha Bandhan by flying almost 50 sisters and families of army Jawans to meet their brothers posted on the western border and the national capital