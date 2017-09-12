Home / Events

Events

By ETW Staff-Mumbai on September 12, 2017

Key happenings in the world of tourism

201709etw47

ENTREPRENEURIAL DREAMS Lufthansa recently co-created and organised the ‘Start-up Expo’ in Gurugram

201709etw48

INDEPENDENCE DAY To mark the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day, Lufthansa Group extended a warm Indian reception to passengers

201709etw49

FASHION SOIREE Designer Manish Arora (second from left) with Neerja Bhatia, VP – Indian subcontinent, Etihad Airways, along with Etihad Airways crew at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter Festive 2017

201709etw50

MAKE IN INDIA Nucon Aerospace inaugurated its largest aerospace and defence component manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

201709etw51

LUXURY AT ITS BEST Seychelles Tourism Board recently organised a luxury familiarisation trip for Mumbai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad travel agents

201709etw52

TOURISM RUN District Tourism Promotion Council of Kannur recently organised the Paithalmala Marathon to promote the destination

201709etw53

CONTINUED EFFORTS Visit Indonesia Tourism Office organised five-city sales mission in India, across Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Chandigarh

201709etw54

SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE Boeing and flydubai celebrated the delivery of the airline’s first 737 MAX 8, making the Middle East carrier the first in the region to operate Boeing’s newest single-aisle airplane

201709etw55

JOINING FORCES Alibaba Group Holding and Marriott International have announced the establishment of a joint venture to redefine the travel experience for Chinese travellers

201709etw56

NETWORKING THE WORLD Lufthansa Cargo emphasised long-standing connections with Indian airfreight market at a recent event in Mumbai

201709etw57

CULTURAL EXTRAVAGANZA Celebrating its association with Kolkata, SriLankan Airlines recently hosted a cultural evening for its patrons and GSAs

201709etw58

CELEBRATING BOND SpiceJet celebrated Raksha Bandhan by flying almost 50 sisters and families of army Jawans to meet their brothers posted on the western border and the national capital

Please Wait while comments are loading...