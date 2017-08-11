Key happenings in the world of tourism

EXPANSION SPREE Baharvand Benetková, head of consular and visa section, Embassy of the Czech Republic (left) and Milan Hovorka, ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, inaugurating the Czech Republic visa application centre operated by VFS Global in Gurugram

SWEETER FRANCE SOL trips, a boutique travel company and Le Cordon Bleu Paris, renowned culinary and hospitality institute, in collaboration with Atout France – France Tourism Development Agency, recently hosted a high-tea in Mumbai to acquaint attendees with the Patisserie Workshop at Le Cordon Bleu (LCB) in Paris

MICE FOCUS Israel Ministry of Tourism recently conducted a familiarisation trip for MICE specialist agents in India

A NEW ADDRESS Destination and event management company Tamarind Global recently organised a party at its new office in Lower Parel, Mumbai

CANADA DAY The Consulate General of Canada, Mumbai hosted a dinner reception at the Trident Mumbai to celebrate Canada Day and Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation

GLOBAL TRAINING SriLankan Airlines and the SriLankan Aviation College recently hosted annual training-oriented event, the IATA Global Training Partner Conference 2017 in Colombo for the first time

INFLUENCING CHANGE GVK Mumbai International Airport observed World Hepatitis Day 2017 by organising a free check-up camp, a part of its CSR initiative

COMBINING CULTURES Seychelles Tourist Office India recently conducted a travel trade seminar in Seychelles

ROYAL HOST Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida, recently hosted the Amir of the state of Kuwait, HH Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

CUISINE AND COUTURE Sofitel Mumbai BKC recently hosted an exclusive fashion Sunday brunch in association with designer label Karleo

AUSTRALIAN FLAIR Recreating Melbourne’s food and wine culture in India, Visit Victoria and Melburnian chef and restaurateur Scott Pickett hosted exclusive gastronomic experiences in Mumbai and Delhi

INVESTOR RELATIONS The Indian Hotels Company has won the ‘Best All India Investor Relations Award 2017’ in the category of large-cap companies at the recently held Investor Relations Awards in Mumbai