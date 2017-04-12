Key happenings in the world of tourism

Creating CONNECTIONS Jet Airways and Fiji Airways, Fiji’s national carrier, have recently signed a codeshare partnership

FESTIVAL OF COLOURS British Airways crew celebrating Holi at Shisha Gumbad tomb at Lodhi Gardens, New Delhi

STRATEGIC COLLABORATION Melbourne-based Monash University’s Institute of Railway Technology (IRT) signed an agreement with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) to assist with the establishment of a new research and development institute in India

EMOTIVE CONNECT Singapore Tourism Board (STB), together with SilkAir recently announced its collaboration with Dharma Productions for Bollywood movie, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

WINGS TO DREAMS SpiceJet, as part of its ‘GivingWingsToDreams’ programme, operated a special flight from Chandigarh for around 50 underprivileged children in association with the Rotary Club of Chandigarh

IN-DEPTH INTERACTIONS The Department of Tourism (DOT), Philippines recently organised training sessions for travel trade partners in Ahmedabad and Delhi

TRADE RELATIONS Israel Ministry of Tourism recently conducted its first roadshow of 2017 in Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad

CITY HERITAGE IMC Chamber of Commerce and VFS Global recently organised its annual flagship Heritage Walk for the consular community in Mumbai

VINTAGE SHOWCASE General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army Chief (left) with Madan Mohan, founder and managing trustee, 21 Gun Salute Heritage (right) at the seventh edition of 21 Gun Salute Vintage Car Rally in New Delhi

GLOBAL PROMOTION Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) highlighted the historic ‘Wadas’ of the state at the recently held ITB Berlin 2017

WOMEN IN AVIATION

–

Air India recently celebrated International Women’s Day at a ceremony organised to felicitate female crew members