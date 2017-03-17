Key happenings in the world of tourism

STRATEGIC STEPS L-R: James Hogan, president and CEO, Etihad Aviation Group; H E Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, chairman of the board of the Etihad Aviation Group and Carsten Spohr, chairman and CEO, Lufthansa Group at the signing of the new collaboration agreement in Abu Dhabi

SPIRIT OF TOURISM The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi recently hosted the National Tourism Day organised by The Indigenous Federation of Tourism India (TIFTI)

HANDS IN PARTNERSHIP Singapore Tourism Board (STB) recently conducted a three-city roadshow themed “Hands in Partnership” in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

INCREDIBLE 10 Rajeev Samant, founder and CEO, Sula Vineyards (left) along with Anuj Rakyan, MD, Rakyan Beverages at the 10th edition of SulaFest

COMMITMENT TO SERVICE Ethiopian Airlines announced the introduction of Platinum Tier level in its frequent flyer loyalty programme, ShebaMiles

INDIA FOCUS The Austrian National Tourist Office recently held its annual roadshow in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi

OUTSTANDING SERVICE Hanneli Slabber, country manager, South African Tourism India (right), receiving the Skal International Karl Twiggs Award 2016 for outstanding service in the travel and tourism industry

GLOBAL RECOGNITION Speedwings Aviation Academy in Kochi honoured the first batch of IATA’s Post Graduate Diploma in Airport Station Management (PGDASM) and Aviation Management Professional (AvMP) title holders

RECOGNISED FOR PERFORMANCE DMC Representation has received Best Representation DMC award for Greece and Europe at the hands of the Minister of Tourism of Greece

BUSINESS RAPPORT Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority recently organised road shows in Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi

UNIQUE LOCAL EXPERIENCES L-R: Soraya Homchuen, director, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Mumbai; Anusha Dandekar, brand ambassador, TAT; and Srisuda Wanapinyosak, deputy governor for international marketing, TAT announcing 2017 theme, ‘Discover Unique Local Experiences’

BRINGING SUNSHINE Lufthansa Group’s charitable organisation, Help Alliance, presented a donation cheque of over 30,000 euros for the “Sunshine education project” in Delhi