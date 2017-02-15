Key happenings in the world of tourism

WELLNESS AND TOURISM Govardhan Eco Village, an Iskcon project certified by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), has announced the launch of Govardhan School of Yoga

LITERARY EXCHANGE Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi) recently participated in the New Delhi World Book Fair

YOUNG BRAVEHEARTS Selected for the National Bravery Award, 25 children from across the country were hosted to a sound and light show, run by India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) at Purana Qila, New Delhi

EDUCATION FOR ALL As a part of efforts to provide education to the underprivileged kids, Cox & Kings Foundation, along with The Mamta Trust, has set up a new pre-primary school for underprivileged kids in Pune

EXPANDING REACH The Embassy of the Czech Republic and VFS Global have recently launched a Czech Republic visa application centre in Ahmedabad

INDUSTRY OUTLOOK PATA India Chapter recently held its fifth

“Update and Outlook Meeting” with the Ministry of Tourism for its membership, at The Claridges, New Delhi

BE A CHANGI MILLIONAIRE Jakarta-based Ade Iskandar Roni emerged as the “Grand Draw” winner of the 2016 ‘Be a Changi Millionaire’ shopping promotion at Singapore Changi Airport’s Terminal 3

COLLABORATIVE EFFORTS Amanpreet Bajaj, country manager, Airbnb India (second from left) and Chandrababu Naidu, CM of Andhra Pradesh (third from left) signed an MoU to promote artisanal Airbnbs in the state

TECHNOLOGY FOR TOMORROW Airbus BizLab has recently launched the second season of its start-up accelerator programme in Bengaluru

ENTERING GOD’S OWN COUNTRY L-R: Jean-Michel Cassé, SVP – operations, AccorHotels India; Ajit Jose, GM, ibis Kochi City Centre; J B Singh, president and CEO, InterGlobe Hotels at the launch of ibis Kochi City Centre

HOSPITALITY BOOST Tourism minister of Maharashtra, Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal (centre), lighting the lamp during the inauguration of Maharashtra Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in Solapur

MICE IN MAHARASHTRA The recently concluded FHW Mumbai 2017 witnessed an insightful panel discussion themed, ‘MICE in Maharashtra’ in which 12 GMs from hotels in Mumbai and Pune participated