VLOG: Udawalawe National Park, Sri Lanka

Watch video below:

The Udawalawe National Park in Sri Lanka is a well known habitat of Sri Lankan elephants. The leopard, Ceylon spotted deer, water buffalo and wild boar are among the diverse fauna found in the park. It is also an important birdwatching site, and is home to both endemic species and migrant birds.

Mugger crocodiles, monitor lizards and many species of snakes are spotted here. Covering an area of more than 31,000 hectares it is one largest parks in the island country and has been attracting tourists since more than four decades.