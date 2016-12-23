TreeHouse Point, USA

TreeHouse Point in Washington, USA, is a unique tree house BnB accommodation facility, alongside a private event centre. TreeHouse Point offers various types of tree houses categorised as Bonbibi, Burl, Nest, Temple of the Blue Moon, Trillium, Upper Pond, Cedar Room Lodge, and Pond Room. The retreat is also popular for weddings, meetings and events, because of its unique setting. TreeHouse Point also offers Yoga sessions, massage, Tai Chi, and hypnotherapy services. Guests can explore the grounds along the river, relax in their accommodation, enjoy Wi-Fi, a book, or game from our the library, or make themselves a warm fire in the lodge or at the fire pits.