The Mirrorcube, Sweden

The Mirrorcube in Sweden is a unique hide-out among the trees, camouflaged by mirrored walls that reflect their surroundings. The dimensions are 4x4x4 metres. The base consists of an aluminum frame around the tree trunk and the walls are covered with reflective glass. The interior is made from plywood with a birch surface. The six windows provide a panoramic view. A 12-metre-long bridge leads up to the tree room. The Mirrorcube offers accommodation for two people with a double bed, toilets, lounge and a rooftop terrace. Showers and sauna are located in two separate buildings close by.

