The Hôtel Seven, Paris

The Hôtel Seven in Paris is a boutique hotel located in the heart of the city, next to the Latin Quarter and the famed ruw Mouffetard – one of the oldest streets in Paris. The hotel’s interiors and design make it distinct, which is reflected in its patio, wooden-decked inner courtyard, lounge and bar, and designer rooms and suites. Some of the interesting highilights of its guestroooms and suites – spread across various categories – include fibre optics, levitating bed, round bed, canopy bed and Italian-style shower among more.