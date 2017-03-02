The Fairy Chimney Inn, Turkey

The Fairy Chimney Inn guesthouse, located at the upper south-west end of the village Goreme in central Turkey, is carved out of one the famous tufa rock cones, which are locally called ‘fairy chimneys’. The rooms in the Fairy Chimney Inn used to be part of a 1500-year-old hidden Byzantine cave monastery. The Fairy Chimney Inn is restored in a traditional way and tries to combine original local style and modern function. Most of the rooms are equipped with under-floor radiation heating and unique Hamam-like bathrooms. Guests can also go for walks into Cappadocias valleys, with their lunar landscapes, the famous tufa caves, old Byzantine churches and ‘fairy chimneys’ directly behind the guesthouse.