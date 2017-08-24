Silken Puerta America, Madrid

The Silken Puerta America has been developed using different colours, materials and shapes. A five-star hotel, Silken Puerta America has brought together 19 architect and designer studios. Each floor proposes a different room concept and they all use different materials, colours and shapes. The rooms at the Silken Puerta America are spread across 12 different floors. The hotel’s restaurant Lágrimas Negras’ cuisine is inspired by the kitchens of Lasarte by the seven-Michelin star Martín Berasategui. On the ground floor, the hotel has an area of 950 sq m divided into five function rooms for all kinds of events, with a capacity for up to 1,000 people in the cocktail layout.

