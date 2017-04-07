Palacio de Sal, Bolivia

An innovative and creative hotel made completely from salt, Palacio de Sal in Bolivia features a unique architecture. Its objective was to provide to the visitors of the salt flats a place to find a balance with nature and enjoy a pleasant rest. In 2004 the hotel was moved to the banks of the salt flats with the main purpose of providing a service according to the needs of customers. Spread over 4,500 square metres, the first salt hotel in the world, Palacio de Sal has become a tourist attraction. The hotel offers 30 rooms resembling the look of igloos build with salt blocks.