Katikies Hotel, Greece

Katikies Hotel in Santorini, Greece is a luxurious five-star property featuring 27 opulent suites and rooms, located in the unique natural environments of Oia. Each room is unique, and Cycladic in form. The property is a complex of bridges, cubist cottages and infinity pools, sitting besides the Caldera (a volcanic rim). The white washed suites have classic arched ceilings and views of the Aegean Sea, which can be enjoyed from the large terrace with an open-air dining area, sun deck and two-person jacuzzi. The Dinner Restaurant provides an ideal setting with just four candlelit tables perched on a verandah rooftop overlooking the Caldera. The Kirini Pool Restaurant offers the same panoramas.

