Huvafen Fushi Maldives

Huvafen Fushi is a private resort island retreat by Per Aquum, situated in the North Male atoll, Kaafu, Maldives. Situated near the capital Island Male, the resort involves a singular island with 43 cottages. Some of its unique offerings include world’s first underwater spa, beach and corals, the island’s broad library-parlor, and deep sea fishing. Dining alternatives at the resort vary from waterside bars, private dining tackles to an underground wine cellar. Accomodation options at the resort include two-bedroom Beach Pavilion, two-bedroom Ocean Pavilion, Ocean Bungalow, Lagoon Bungalow, Deluxe Beach Bungalow and Beach Bungalow.

