Hotel Marqués de Riscal, Spain

Since its unveiling in 2006, Hotel Marqués de Riscal in Spain has become a highly sought after contemporary, luxury retreat with its unique architecture. Tilted walls, zigzag windows, cathedral-height ceilings and a host of bespoke details are featured in its 43 rooms and suites which are spread across categories – Deluxe Spa Wing, Premium Spa Wing, Deluxe Gehry Wing, Premium Gehry Wing, Executive Suite and Gehry Suite. Bicycle and wine tours can also be arranged for guests at the hotel. The hotel offers diverse F&B venues including Lounge Library Roof Top. Situated in the grounds of the estate just metres away from the hotel, the function rooms can be used separately or adapted for use as a larger venue. Removing the partitions creates a single integrated space large enough to host up to 650 people in a cocktail, classroom, conference, boardroom or workshop situation. Other venue options include unique spaces within the fermentation hall, and events among the grapevines.

