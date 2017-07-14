Barceló Raval, Barcelona, Spain

Barceló Raval is a designer hotel located on the doorstep of the lively Las Ramblas and close to landmarks such as Plaza Catalonia, the Liceu theatre, the famous Boquería food market and the cathedral. Its philosophy and cosmopolitan design connect with the city. The hotel offers 182 rooms and four suites, with views of the district of Raval. One of the unique aspects about the hotel is its panoramic 360-degree terrace. The hotel’s B-Lounge offers a range of cuisine, including modern and creative tapas, cocktails and one of the city’s most famous brunches, served every Sunday. The hotel has four meeting rooms; besides the 360-degree terrace with can also be used as an event venue.

