Bambu Indah, Indonesia

Bambu Indah is a distinctive boutique hotel in Ubud, which is curated by designers and residents of Bali, John and Cynthia Hardy. In 2005, 11 antique Javanese bridal homes were brought to Bali, restored, and decorated with the fine details, which is one among the unique aspects of the hotel. These houses are spread across categories such as Kuda House, Manis House, Biru House, Udang House, Kolam House, Jawa Lama, Pagoda etc. Bambu Indah’s restaurant, Dapoer, features traditional home style Indonesian menu focusing on the fresh, sustainable, and local ingredients. Bambu Indah is also known for unique weddings. The hotel’s Kolam Pond is a green pool, surrounded with large stones from the mountains and features a rope swing. Bespoke experiences at the hotel include village hikes, green village tour, bamboo tour, sunset cocktails on the deck and more.