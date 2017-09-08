Amangiri, Utah, USA

Amangiri is a remote hideaway tucked within the canyons of Southwest America. Located in a protected valley in Canyon Point, the luxury five-star resort’s accommodation design features include white stone floors, concrete walls, natural timbers and fittings in blackened steel. Each Suite has an outdoor lounge and fireplace with desert views, while some feature a private pool or roof terrace. The resort is located at the heart of the Grand Circle and within easy reach of protected areas, including the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park and Monument Valley. The cuisine at Amangiri is inspired by the American Southwest. Meals are served from an open kitchen to tables that look out through floor-to-ceiling windows over the changing colours of the Utah desert.

