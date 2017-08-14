WAI India Chapter and pilot ShaestaWaiz inspire Indian women through STEM

Women in Aviation International (India Chapter) witnessed the journey of pilot ShaestaWaiz to promote STEM curriculum in India and to encourage the next generation to take aviation as a preferred career. The gathering was addressed by Radha Bhatia, president, WAI India Chapter; Noopurr R Chablani, secretary, WAI India Chapter along with Kiranjeet Jain, commercial director Air Asia India. ShaestaWaiz became an inspiration for women around the world when she started Dreams Soar, that aimed to let women feel liberated to achieve their dreams regardless of the challenges and traditions they face. Dream Soar is a registered non-profit organisation in United States which was inaugurated in 2016. This initiative has been taken to embrace the solution for motivating and empowering women to pursue careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Shaesta addressed the gathering consisting of NCC cadets and motivated them to pursue their dreams. She talked about her journey from a refugee camp till a cockpit and encouraged girls to aim for the skies.

Waiz said, “My time in India has been very inspiring. Being greeted by the WAI India Chapter, the youth, leaders and professionals from the aviation industry, I feel very humbled and honoured. I am excited to return soon, and do more positive work for STEM and aviation here in India. Thank you for this warm welcome to your beautiful country.”

Bhatia serves as the chairperson of Bird Group, a diversified travel conglomerate which specialises in aviation and hospitality. She is also the force behind The Bird Academy, an IATA and DGCA approved travel and aviation institute formed in 1998. Since its inception the institute creates a pool of talent for aviation and travel industry and has enlarged its activities and offered more than 20,000 trained professionals who are employed in India and abroad.

Bhatia commented, “Through Dreams Soar and WAI India chapter, we want to reach out to more and more girls and encourge them to pursue aviation as a career with our slogan – ‘Beti ki udaan Desh ka swabhman’, we want to spread our idea with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to support the girl child.”