VFS Global to process Thailand visa applications in Western India

VFS Global has recently received authorisation from the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi and its Consulates in Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai to process Thailand visa applications across India. In order to provide convenience to the travellers from across East, West, North and South India, VFS Global has expanded its network of Thailand visa application centres to 13 cities.

VFS Global has already been servicing Thailand visas in East, North and South India, with centres in the cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kochi and Chandigarh. With the addition of operations in Western India, travellers can now also apply for a Thailand visa at any one of the VFS Global Thailand VACs in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Goa.

Vinay Malhotra, chief operating officer – Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, said, “Thailand has long been a popular destination for Indian travellers, and a long-standing partner of VFS Global. For well over a decade, we have proudly served The Royal Thai Embassy and The Royal Thai Consulate General in India, with nine centres. It is therefore an honour to announce that VFS Global has been authorised to expand its Thailand visa services across India through its network of visa centres in 13 cities.”