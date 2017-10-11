USTDA signs grant with AAI to expand operations at Kolkata, Lucknow

The US Trade and Development Agency has signed a grant with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), supporting a 20-year master plan to sustainably expand the operational capacities of the Kolkata and Lucknow airports. AAI has selected Cincinnati-based Landrum & Brown (L&B) to conduct the master planning, which will incorporate sustainable and environmental best practices, to accommodate the anticipated increase in demand at two of the fastest growing airports in AAI’s network.

“We are pleased to support this important project that will support India’s rapid aviation growth, while connecting US businesses with new export opportunities,” said Thomas R Hardy, acting director, USTDA.

“L&B is very happy to have been selected to support the USTDA and the Airports Authority of India with this important project that will continue to expand on the great relationship the United States and India share in the aviation industry. We look forward to the opportunity to assist AAI in developing their long-term modernisation plans for Kolkata and Lucknow International Airports bringing the best in class ideas and technologies to solve complex issues at these vital transportation hubs,” said Mark A Perryman, CEO, L&B.

Under the US-India Aviation Cooperation Programme, USTDA has supported a number of similar activities supporting the country’s growing aviation market. As the world’s ninth largest aviation market, India’s civil aviation sector is on a high growth trajectory, poised to be the third largest national market by 2020 and, potentially, the largest by 2030.