TripAdvisor launches enhanced features

TripAdvisor has announced additions to its subscription products, enabling accommodations and restaurants to attract, engage and influence customers. Developed to reflect the specific needs of accommodation and restaurant businesses, these new products allow subscribers to access industry-leading tools to help them capitalise on all the ways TripAdvisor drives value for their business, as well as harnessing the network effect of working with the world’s largest travel site. Accommodation businesses can now subscribe to Business Advantage, an enhanced set of features that empowers them to better market themselves, impact booking decisions, differentiate from competitors and measure and better build their online reputation.

Additionally, the newly-released TripAdvisor Premium for Restaurants subscription product will give millions of restaurant businesses the opportunity to gain a competitive edge with exclusive access to powerful, subscriber-only features.

“Providing a business with the opportunity to improve its content and customise its presence on TripAdvisor helps partners better understand and engage with their customers. Research shows that more proactive management of a business’s presence on TripAdvisor, combined with frequent interaction with the data and insights we provide to our subscriber partners in the Management Center, deepens engagement and drives increased revenue for a business. We’ve designed these new subscription services to help our partners fully leverage the benefits that are possible when working with TripAdvisor,” said Robin Ingle, senior VP, global sales, TripAdvisor.

Recent studies indicated that accommodations and restaurants that engage with TripAdvisor see stronger performance in their business metrics, including increased customer satisfaction and even stronger revenue growth – each of which can be attributed to the Network Effect. Business Advantage and TripAdvisor Premium for Restaurants have been designed to help accommodations and restaurants attract, engage and influence their customers – effectively amplifying the virtuous circle and driving improved results.