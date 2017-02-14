TrawellTag Cover-More, GoAir announce travel assistance and insurance partnership

Dedicated provider of global assistance and travel insurance, TrawellTag Cover-More has announced its partnership with GoAir, as part of which, TrawellTag Cover-More will provide specialised travel assistance services including insurance for GoAir passengers opting for domestic travel.

The association levarages Cover-More’s upgrade of its proprietary optimisation platform, Impulse, which works in real-time to offer travel protection plans matched to the customer’s profile, based on the details provided while booking their tickets. Cover-More’s expertise in the domain of ancillary service optimisation for airlines, has enabled the organisation to serve clients like Malaysia Airlines, Air New Zealand and Virgin Atlantic.

This strategic alliance is in line with GoAir’s motto of ‘Fly Smart’, aimed at offering passengers a holistic, quality-assured, and time-efficient service through value for money in fares and services. This alliance suits the needs of the Indian traveller, particularly the new age traveller who prefers customised solutions.

Dev Karvat, MD and CEO, TrawellTag Cover-More, said, “We are delighted to partner with GoAir to provide our unique travel assistance and insurance services to GoAir’s customers throughout India. Impulse is the key to our new strategic partnership as it not only equips travellers with holistic travel protection, but also enables our client to enhance ancillary revenue though an agile online technology.”

Karvat stressed that Indians are gradually realising the risks of travelling even within the country and service providers have taken up the onus of educating travellers and ensuring they travel smart and safe. He also mentioned that TrawellTag Cover-More has upgraded its team and infrastructure to provide dedicated support to GoAir in product innovation, claims management and emergency assistance.