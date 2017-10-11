TAFI to organise two-city convention in Turkey in October

Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) has announced its upcoming convention at two cities in Turkey. For the first time, TAFI’s convention will be a split-stay and will encompass Dalaman and Antalya. The convention will be held from October 27 to 31, 2017. For the first two nights, delegates will be staying at Hotel Hilton Dalaman Sarigerme Resort & Spa, Dalaman and the next two nights at Hotel Rixos Premium Belek, Antalya.

The convention will offer business sessions with speakers from around the world. There is a total of four different departure dates, and the itineraries with each departure are different. The convention will be for four nights, with a pre-post tour of three nights.

The registrations for the TAFI Convention is now open.