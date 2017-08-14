TAAI-SAT partner to train frontline staff

The seventh module of South African Tourism’s Learn South Africa training programme organised across 17 cities in India with Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), saw a focused strategy to train a large number of frontline staff about the destination. “We have planned to take the training to 1500-1800 frontline staff across the country. The intent is to enhance the skills of travel agents to sell and market a product to clients and tourists. This is a booster and knowledge development initiative that will enhance the skills of the frontline staff,” said Jay Bhatia, honorary national treasurer, TAAI. Sampat Damani, chairman, Western Region, TAAI added, “We are in the process of educating travel agents, which is the biggest asset of TAAI membership.”

In 2016, the number of Indian tourist arrivals to South Africa was 95,377, an increase of 21 .7 per cent over the previous year. The over-all spend from the Indian market (excluding flights, attractions, hotels booked in advance) also crossed the high figure of 1.2 billion Zar last year. “Indians buy more activities than any other nationality. It is doing job creation in South Africa. Working with TAAI it is important to ensure that along with more jobs created in South Africa, it is also profitable for the Indian market,” said Hanneli Slabber, country manager India, South African Tourism, adding that this year they are looking at one lakh Indian tourists.

Pointing out that Indian visitors buy five-six activities every day, Slabber mentioned that the duration of these activities are being shortened exclusively for them. They can consequently enjoy maximum number of activities in a day. The interesting fact is that adventure travel segment is being driven by Indian women. From bungee jumping to shark cage diving, it is Indian women who are taking the lead in participating in these activities.

“We are incredibly happy about the performance of the Indian market. It is our effort to give the best package at the best rate,” stated Slabber.