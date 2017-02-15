TAAI – TCA Abu Dhabi unveil 63rd convention memories in New Delhi

After concluding a successful convention in Abu Dhabi, the Travel Agents’ Association of India (TAAI) team, along with Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), hosted an event in New Delhi to celebrate the memories of the convention. The evening event was held at Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel in New Delhi to thank everyone for their good wishes and support in making TAAI’s 63rd convention a huge success. The initiative of TAAI and TCA Abu Dhabi, to offer India a world class and most exquisite destination with abundant locations for MICE, tourism and special events, was strongly reflected in the manner the TAAI convention was held.

Majority of the stakeholders of the tourism industry had gathered for the event. Addressing the gathering, Sunil Kumar, president, TAAI, stated, “We have partnered with Abu Dhabi because we feel there is huge potential in the country. We need to be genuine in our knowledge and appreciation to TCA and our members have committed to promote Abu Dhabi to the best of their ability. In the next one and a half year, Abu Dhabi must see a huge rise in Indian tourist arrivals, which will be an acknowledgment of Indian credibility. I would urge my colleagues and media to give prominence to the country because they truly deserve it.”

The audience enjoyed the 20-minute video which depicted TAAI’s efforts in bringing the industry together to promote the country. It gave an insight of the convention. The video captured the major happenings spread across the three days of the convention.

Extending gratitude to the sponsors, Kumar mentioned that they overcame the challenge of keeping the convention in an expensive place like Abu Dhabi only due to the extensive support of their sponsors who believed in TAAI. He also mentioned about the media present in large number, covering the day-to-day happenings of the convention. “This evening is also dedicated to our very supportive media; over 50 media personnel were there at Abu Dhabi and they covered the convention. The media had a huge impact on the convention. People from all over the world were able to get glimpses of the convention taking place in Abu Dhabi and importantly our sponsors,” he stated.

The evening also saw the unveiling of the fourth issue of NAMASTAAI, which was completely dedicated to the convention in Abu Dhabi. Ending his thoughts with forward approach, Kumar added, “We don’t have to live on our past, we need to look into the future and perceive levels that would not only benefit our past capabilities, but also come forward as our future legacies. As an industry, we should leave a mark so our successors are able to thank us for the contributions.”

The session was followed by a dinner where the industry gathered to relive the memories of the convention and share their experiences.