Tourism Malaysia to offer India market new products across segments

Seri Mirza Mohammad Taiyab

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia) is all set to refresh its brand connect and focus for the India market. The tourism board aims to introduce newer regions and attractions for the region. Speaking in an exclusive interaction with Express TravelWorld, Seri Mirza Mohammad Taiyab, director general, Tourism Malaysia, stated that Tourism Malaysia has interesting product offerings for family travel and also for high-end luxury travel.

“India is and always remains to be our focus market in this region. We are soon to launch our refreshed brand campaign. Our new theme parks are ready for the family travel market, while we are also opening new resorts for the discerning traveller. We are keen to open the East of Malaysia with great focus for Indians to explore.”

He further mentioned that regions such as Saba and Sarawak have some amazing product offerings. Taman Negara is also interesting to explore. Back to Nature is also what they wish to convey to the market as Malaysia has a lot to offer in terms of its nature and tourism products are welcome defined around it. From adventure treks, to wildlife and flora and fauna, the region has a lot to offer and explore. He also said that he is keen on the India market and takes advantage of the price and the product offerings at present.

Tourism Malaysia also launched its new office in Mumbai at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The office was inaugurated by the director general himself. Speaking at the launch, Taiyab said, “Moving to BKC was a logical choice for us. The new office is centrally located, making it convenient for our partners and stakeholders to get in touch with us. Proximity to the Malaysian Consulate and other Malaysian trade offices is an added advantage.”

Malaysia is looking to attract one million visitors from India this year and had also announced a visa fees waive-off, except for a processing charge of US$ 20. This single entry visa is valid for a period of 15 days. The Tourism Malaysia office aims to serve as a one-stop centre for all information regarding travel to the country. Western India falls under the purview of this new office. With the Western region making up more than 30 per cent of the Indian outbound market, the Mumbai office has also chalked out several marketing strategies for this market.

Mohd Hafiz Hashim, director, Tourism Malaysia, Mumbai, added, “This year, the tourism board is laying focus on ecotourism with special emphasis on ‘lung washing’ tourism. This concept is aimed at promoting Malaysia as a pollution-free destination and targeting tourists yearning for a better natural environment where they can spend their holidays. Keeping in line with the UNWTO’s declaration of 2017 as the international year of sustainable tourism, there are plans to customise special packages to promote the two UNESCO Heritage Sites – Gunung Mulu National Park in Sarawak and Mount Kinabalu Park in Sabah.”

India currently features among the top 10 revenue generating markets for the Malaysian tourism economy.