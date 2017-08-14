Tourism Fiji holds annual roadshow in 6 cities

Tourism Fiji conducted its Annual India Roadshow from July 24 to August 1, 2017 across six cities of India. The roadshow saw participation from 10 Fijian partners including, Tourism Fiji, Fiji Airways, Rosie Holidays (inbound operator), Tour Managers (inbound operator), Ahura Resorts (property), Grand Pacific Hotel (property), Namale Resort and Spa (property), Nanuku Auberge (property), Raffe Hotels (property), The Pearl South Pacific (property). Showcasing Fiji’s offerings in the cities of Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Bengaluru the tourism board saw a positive response for the event in each city. Over 550 agents attended the roadshow across all six cities and hailed it a success for the delegation.

