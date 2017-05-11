THSC launches tourism and hospitality skill development platform

The tourism and hospitality industry has taken a measure to impart skill to train manpower under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of ‘Skill India’ for the purpose of increasing employ ability of the youth.

The digital platform, thsc.skillgrid.in, floated by the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) under the aegis of the National Skill Development Corporation of India (NSDC) would offer a one-year diploma course to aspiring youth aiming at entering the tourism and hospitality industry at the entry level.

The general manager of Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi Jaideep Anand said that the move was in line with the Prime Minister Rojgar Yojana (PMRY) for making the youth employable in the sector.

Major hotel chains like Taj Group, Park Hotels, Carlson Rezidor were a part of the initiative. Anand said that efforts were on to bring all the hotel chains to take part in the initiative.