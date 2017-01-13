Tirun announces Celebrity Constellation’s maiden Mumbai voyage

Tirun, the exclusive India representative of Royal Caribbean Cruises, has announced the arrival of Celebrity Cruises’ Millennium-class ship, Celebrity Constellation, in Mumbai, for the first time. The Millennium-class cruise ship docked in the city as part of its existing Asia sailings. A plaque and key ceremony was conducted on-board to welcome Constellation. The ship, targeted at discerning travellers, provides facilities such as staterooms, spa, technological amenities and more.

Celebrity Constellation offers various features, activities, entertainment, and dining options. The 66 newly furnished staterooms, including spa-inspired Aqua Class accommodations, have been designed to revitalise guests. In addition the cruise also features Celebrity Suites with private verandas. Concierge Class guests can enjoy priority check-in services, custom blended bath amenities, wine, fresh fruit and more.

The exclusive lounge, Michael’s Club, features a large-screen TV, reading areas stocked with magazines, newspapers, and books and a selection of cuisine. The Tuscan Grille, Canyon Ranch SpaClub, and the vodka pairings that can be sampled at an ice-filled table at Crush, are other experiences onboard the cruise.

Speaking on the arrival of Constellation, Ratna Chadha, chief executive, Tirun, said, “Tirun is continually striving to make cruises accessible to Indian travellers. We are therefore delighted to introduce the marvels that Celebrity Constellation holds to our domestic cruise enthusiasts. The fact that the ship will dock in Mumbai also underlines India’s emerging position as an ideal cruise destination. The elegant ship has a reverie-like vibe, which is perfectly complemented by Mumbai’s status as the Maximum City.”