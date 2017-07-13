The Q Experiences launches India’s first curated journey through Antarctica

The Q Experiences, an Indian luxury travel company, has announced an exclusive expedition to the Antarctica only for 200 people. It will be the first time that an Indian brand will take people through a special curated journey to the white continent. Starting off from Ushuaia, the capital of Tierra del Feugo, Argentina and the southernmost city in the world on December 9, the journey will take travellers through the Drake Passage and into the land of ice. Travellers will be cruising through glaciers of Neko Bay and Paradise Bay, anchoring at Port Lockroy, finally sailing to the largest colony of Chinstrap Penguins at Deception Island and visit the Weddell Sea. The cruise will have 11 experts who will guide the travellers through some unique places.

Speaking to Express TravelWorld, Vasim Shaikh, founder, The Q Experiences said, “Travellers will be on board ‘The Great Majestic Explorer’, a yacht flying the flag of India with 132 elegant staterooms and suites. All staterooms have private balconies which are luxury in itself and 30 per cent of the bookings has already been made. While our major queries have come from countries like UK, USA and UAE, we have seen a surprising demand from cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru in India. India is an emerging market for luxury travel as it has shown six per cent year-on-year growth. It is growing at the rate of 12 per cent as compared to the UK market. Seeing the rising upper middle class, we are positive that the product will do well with the Indian audience.”

In order to cater to the Indian audience, Atul Kochhar, Indian Michelin starred chef will be on board serving Indian regional cuisine. In addition, the team of catering centre run by Alain Ducasse Enterprise will also be on board to enhance the global cuisine. Buffets each day will be of a different theme.

Commenting on expansion plans, Shaikh further informed, “We plan to inrtoduce an Arctic expedition by the summer of next year and also venture in customised Indian travel in the coming time.”