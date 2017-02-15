With 20 years of experience in group transportation, Pegasus boasts the largest fleet of 61 passenger motor coaches in Florida, providing groups of any size with a stress-free travel experience, using a blend of logistical planning, 24/7 live dispatch service, GPS tracking and experienced, professional drivers. Through investment in technology, Pegasus creates reliable, fast and flexible products, from transportation to accommodations. Claudia Menezes, vice president, Pegasus Transportation, speaks to Steena Joy on why Pegasus is more than just a transportation company

What is the size of the Pegasus fleet?

Our fleet consists of 30 VanHool motorcoaches, each seating up to 61 passengers. All of our coaches feature complimentary WiFi, reclining seats, panoramic windows, and GPS tracking. For smaller groups we also have a fleet of 14 passenger vans.

How does India figure as a source market for Pegasus? Do you get a lot of MICE groups from India market?

The India market is steadily growing which is very exciting. We have begun to invest more in the market and have seen a great return. Florida is the perfect destination for MICE groups with countless hotels, large convention spaces, and entertainment venues. Pegasus has a dedicated groups department and a programme called W.I.N.G.S, that handles group bookings and can be accessed by the client anywhere in the world. From transportation to meals, attraction tickets, events, concierge and logistics, Pegasus is prepared to service any kind of group in Florida.

How has Florida evolved as a destination for FITs and groups?

Florida heavily invests in the tourism market as it is one of the most important sectors in our economy. Our airports and infrastructure make our cities very accessible which is appealing when planning a trip. It has rapidly evolved as a destination with over 105 million visitors in 2015 and is the first state to reach that record in the United States. Just in Orlando, we had over 66 million tourists and that number is expected to grow when the 2016 figures are released.