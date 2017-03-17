SATTE 2017 brings together the travel industry

The 24th edition of the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2017 held in New Delhi witnessed participation of over 35 countries, 28 state tourism boards and various stakeholders from India’s travel industry. Besides serving as a networking platform, the three-day event also featured various knowledge sessions and tourism product launches. Supported by the ministry of tourism, Incredible India and Make in India campaigns and United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the event also garnered extensive support from India’s travel trade associations and domestic tourism boards.

Apart from the conventional tourism boards and trade stalls, a special start-up stall at this year’s exhibition gave the upcoming firms a chance to showcase their growth potential. The key sessions highlighted the upcoming trends of the travel sector and some prominent stakeholders of trade industry shared their insights on the areas that need growth.

Commenting on participation in the event, Hassan Madah, director, India and Philippines, Israel ministry of tourism, stated, “The event has helped us identify new markets and partners who help us through the year.” Representing Melia Hotels for the first time, Bernardo Cabot, senior vice president, Asia Pacific, Melia Hotels International expressed his views on the India market. He shared, “India’s growing market has garnered everybody’s attention at the international level. We have been able to connect with more local partners through the event in the India market.”

The state tourism boards’ participation was well received by trade visitors. Abhijit Mukhopadhyay, additional director and joint secretary, tourism department, Government of West Bengal, expressed his views while speaking to Express TravelWorld. He stated, “Our presence at such shows makes a huge difference for West Bengal’s new tourism initiatives. We have tried to make the best of three days and connect with more trade partners.” When asked about Odisha’s tourism board’s plan for the event, Arti Ahuja, principal secretary, tourism department, Government of Odisha, informed that the idea is to promote the various products of the state.

This year UBM also hosted SATTE Awards, recognising 19 brands from various segments of the travel industry including airlines, cruise, tour operators, hotels, destinations, online travel portals among many others.