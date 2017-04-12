SOTC enters travel e-commerce space

SOTC Travel has forayed into travel e-commerce space with its new portal. The platform presents an experiential holiday buying experience for its customers with a new map navigation feature. With a contemporary design, variations have been made to the site-wide navigation to help customers find information faster.

Highlights of the new site include multiple payment options, price comparing feature, integrated website that allows repeat customers to access their previous fellow traveller details, retrieval feature that shows previous bookings and highlights current offers and promotions, recommendation feature, navigation and user interface built on holiday theme, images and videos for an easy itinerary presentation, calendar view of pricing to pick the best deal and dates, and faster download time.

Vishal Suri, managing director, SOTC Travel, said, “With the new design, our desire was to use technology to allow customers to engage seamlessly with us across our physical and digital platforms. The new website is built on SOTC’s omni-channel approach which is customer-centric and helps us deliver an integrated digital experience to our customers. The clean and more attractive website presents a more engaging user experience. Features such as multiple payment options, price comparing feature and share/recommend holiday to friends and family offer our visitors an informative

experience. We have also added new and enhanced content offering huge innovative packages. We look forward to an increase in website visitors, content consumption and feedback from our users on our exciting new developments.”