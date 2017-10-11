Singapore records 14% increase in Indian arrivals during first half of 2017

Singapore Tourism Board recently launched its new marketing campaign ‘Passion made possible’ in global markets. In association with Singapore Economic Development Board, the campaign aims to promote local experiences to tempt international travellers seeking new experiences. Just a month old, it is yet to completely penetrate the India market. According to Chang Chee Pey, assistant chief executive – International Group, Singapore Tourism Board, Singapore has already recorded 14 per cent growth from India in the first half of 2017. He said, “Singapore received more than one million tourists from India. This year, we have already recorded 7.5 lakh tourist arrivals from India between January to June, showcasing growth of 14 per cent in comparison to last year. This is due to the number of developments and also increase in flights from Jaipur, Bengaluru, Madurai and other cities. We are completely bullish about the India market as it is our third largest source, rising another position from fourth last year.”

Speaking about its recent tie-up with Tirun Travel Marketing, the India representative of Royal Caribbean Cruises, in offering a unique Fly-Cruise Programme in partnership with Singapore Airlines, Yuemin Li-Misra, area director, India, International Group, informed, “Cruise tourism is one of the key areas of growth for us. India is our top source market for cruises and we have been doing a lot of partnerships with our travel associates here in India to promote the segment. We will also be hosting a special training programme in association with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) in the first week of October in Ahemadabad, Mumbai and Delhi. We will be promoting a three to four day itinerary tagged with the cruise trip. This will further help to raise more awareness about enjoying the cruise, but more importantly seeing Singapore.”

G B Srithar, regional director, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Singapore Tourism Board, mentioned, “The key step for us is raising awareness about Singapore as a hub. Genting Dream’s entry in Singapore will have a huge impact in holiday plans for travellers. We are looking at promoting pre and post tours in Singapore. With our new marketing initiative, we will also be targeting Tier II and Tier III cities. We will be hosting a multi-city road show next year in February to connect with local travel players.”