Simplifying tourist transport through technology

Built to minimise human intervention in the transport booking process for travel agents, Transportal offers a range of vehicles – medium sized to large sized cars. It also includes the luxury category with custom-built luxury Tempo Traveller vehicles, volvos from brands like Audi, Mercedes, and BMW. Suyash Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Transportal, said, “Transport bookings were a very tedious and time consuming process which required the involvement of multiple vendors and quotes.

There was no efficient way to completely customise a long haul itinerary which would include more than one vendor association. With Transportal in the picture it becomes convenient for travel agents to address book as it serves real-time rates from transport vendors. Buyers can simply log onto the platform, create their multi-city itinerary, get an instant quote and book within a span of minutes.”

While the buyer gets information on driver and car details, vendors are well prepared with the client’s flight, hotel and itinerary details. The platform ensures the quality and reliability of vendors as they are verified before registering. Transportal also extends its services for special events and weddings. Custom built vehicles like bullet proof cars and luxury limousines are also available for VIPs and celebrities.

“Transportal will also serve as management information system to its vendors and buyers. They can upload their inventory, change rates, see monthly bookings, check utilisation rates, finances, vehicle purchase decisions among others crucial things. The GST enabled invoicing makes it possible for the buyers to claim input credit on every purchase they make and access these invoices at any given point,” he added.

Commenting on the future plans, Gupta informed, “Currently we will be focusing on B2B growth to increase the number of buyers who can use the present inventory. Once we gain our first round of funding early next year, marketing would be the main goal as we would also like our vendors grow their businesses. Alongside we shall also look into events and weddings as it forms a big segment of India’s travel industry.”