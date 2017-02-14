Shillong has not received the deserved tourism attention: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh discussed the tourism promotion plans for Shillong and the surrounding areas of North East with a group of professionals led by member of parliament from Tura, Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma.

The minister was given a presentation about the roadmap conceived for placing Shillong as a tourist attraction on global platform and thereby also promoting the entire region through a similar strategy. The presentation highlighted the various options and itineraries with focus on a three-day holiday capsule incorporating cultural activities, meditation centres, music workshops, experience of food cuisines and trekking options.

Singh said, “There is no second opinion about the fact that Shillong has not received the kind of tourism attention that it deserves. This is an irony considering the fact that Shillong is the original capital of North East, right from the days of British empire to the post-independence era of undivided Assam state. However, the central government has done its best to fast-track and make up for the undone initiatives of the past.”

He also disclosed that, with a view to make the Shillong Airport fully functional with wider utility, the ministry of DoNER has offered to fund the budget required for extension of the airstrip. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has also been approached to extend the facility at the airport and increase the number of chopper/ helicopter flights.

“Some of the music groups from Meghalaya can also be made part of the tourism bonanza capsule,” he said.