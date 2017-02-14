SATTE 2017 to be held from February 15-17 in Delhi

UBM India will be hosting the 24th edition of SATTE, South Asia’s leading travel trade show, from February 15-17, 2017 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The trade show is represented by over 870 exhibitors and participants from over 40 countries and 28 Indian states, with several exhibitors marking their debut at the event. SATTE will provide a comprehensive platform to domestic and international buyers and professionals from across the travel, tourism and hospitality industry along with national and state tourism boards to congregate and conduct business, arrive at solution-driven innovations to counteract economic uncertainties, and promote inbound, outbound and domestic tourism in India. The event is also supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

SATTE continues to receive support of international organisations and Indian travel trade associations such as World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Indian Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE), SKAL International, United Federation of Travel Agents Associations (UFTAA), Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) and IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI) among others. The three-day event will witness to several industry partnerships and announcements. The expo will feature a special pavilion of 12 start-ups and venture capital firms that will be onboard to provide seed investments.

Tourism boards of the USA, Mexico, Peru, Czech Republic, Spain, Russia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Israel, Thailand, Indonesia, Macau, Fiji, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, New Zealand, Reunion Island and Egypt amongst others have confirmed their participation. Dubai, Sri Lanka and Thailand are partner countries for SATTE 2017.

SATTE 2017 will also witness participation from hospitality players such as Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, ITDC, Sterling Resorts, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Movenpick Hotel & Resorts, Minor Hotels, Melia Hotels International, ONYX Hospitality Group, Ramee Group of Hotels, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Venetian Cotai amongst others. Airlines, cruiseliners, DMCs and OTAs will also join the event.

Pronab Sarkar, president, IATO, said, “SATTE has emerged as one of the premium platforms in the country, where one can find all the segments that make up the travel industry. This is the place where the entire tourism fraternity comes under one umbrella and a lot of actual business happens. Also through SATTE, newer and hitherto unknown destinations get a lot of focus and this is very important for tourism to grow.”

PP Khanna, president, ADTOI, commented, “SATTE is the biggest travel trade exhibition in South Asia. It brings international exhibitors and buyers who have travel business in India under one roof. Not only does it give fresh exposure to established players, it also offers a plethora of opportunities to new entrants. It is a great networking platform where participants get to generate a lot of business leads and transact business.”

Yogesh Mudras, MD, UBM India, said, “SATTE has now become an institution and has evolved as a truly global exhibition in this part of the world. In spite of worldwide uncertainties this year, it stands taller than ever before. SATTE has an expected turnout of over 21,000 qualified travel professionals – each visiting the expo with a high expectancy from the event and its innovative, solution-driven features like the knowledge seminars, product launches and a grand awards night that is set to celebrate excellence and innovation within the industry.”

One of the key features of SATTE 2017 will be the conference programme scheduled for February 15 and 16 that will feature industry discussions and sharing of new insights pertaining to the sector and industry practices.

As a pre-cursor to the expo, UBM India will be hosting the SATTE Awards 2017 for the first time. Slated for the evening of February 14, the awards will recognise key players in the travel and tourism industry across various categories.