Sapphire Ventures focuses on specialised packages

Siddharth Jain

Focusing on the B2B wholesaling of domestic tours, Sapphire Ventures is a subsidiary of Click to Travel. The company specialises in domestic tours for Himachal, Uttaranchal and Rajasthan apart from international tours to South Africa. Speaking to Express TravelWorld about prevailing travel trends, Siddharth Jain, founder, Sapphire Ventures, shared, “The market size today has risen exponentially because people have started to travel more. The segment has also expanded because more people have started travelling and are exploring new destinations. Therefore it becomes important to reach out to the sector with a niche focused product.”

Established in 2004, the company offers extensive knowledge of the destinations. The hotels are handpicked and personally inspected by the team. When asked about the competition, Jain, opined, “We are not competing in the price war as we rather sustain through providing good service. It is important to package good service along with your product to survive in a competitive market. But that said, travel is bound to grow more in the future and it is best to create a niche in the market by entering a specialised segment.”

Continuing about the need to be focused, Jain added, “We will be creating more itineraries for South Africa as it is still an unexplored market for the Indian travellers. There is immense potential in the destination because of its adjoining states which can be added to the itineraries. The coming time will see more traction to these areas as Indians are seeking new adventure and cultural destinations as well.”