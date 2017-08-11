Roseate Hotels and Resorts acquires Villa at Henrietta Park in UK

Roseate Hotels and Resorts, a global collection of independent stay experiences by Bird Hospitality, has announced its acquisition of Villa at Henrietta Park (formerly known as Villa Magdala) in Bath, United Kingdom. Acquired from the independently owned Kaleidoscope Collection, Villa at Henrietta Park is Roseate Hotels and Resort’s third property in the UK. The two existing properties being The Royal Park London – a Roseate House hotel, and The Forbury Roseate in Reading.

The boutique property offers 21 rooms and is set in two restored Victorian houses with individual gardens. Dr Ankur Bhatia, director, Bird Hospitality Services, said, “We are proud to put our flag on one of the most iconic properties in Bath. Bath is an important market for us as it is one of the most visited cities and is amongst the major UNESCO World Heritage sites. Villa would be branded as The Roseate Villa Bath.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Ravi Birdy, executive director, Roseate Hotels and Resorts, said, “Roseate Hotels and Resorts offers a portfolio of new and existing ultrachic luxury hotels carefully curated envisaging the best in design, art, hospitality, and personalisation centered around guest experience. As one of the fastest growing Indian luxury brand in hospitality, our focus continues to be on quality and customer service.”