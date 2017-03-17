Reunion Island focuses on B2B activities

Reunion Island is concentrating its promotional efforts on the B2B front in the India market. Reunion Island Tourism Board, which recently conducted a travel trade event in Mumbai, is focusing on creating destination awareness in India through its relationships with Indian travel trade partners.

William Techer, head of marketing and promotion – India and Indian Ocean, Reunion Island Tourism Board, said, “Indian arrivals have marked 65 per cent growth in 2015 over 2014, which is a big number from the India market. We are working on the evolution of the perception about the destination. Indians must understand where Reunion Island is and what are its offerings. This is a complete destination, so we can attract travellers from various segments. India is one of the main markets for our promotion and I think we will have big success in the next few months.”

The tourism board is working with two Indian companies in Chennai. There are also two direct flights to Reunion Island from Chennai, operated by Air Austral, which has made the Chennai the major focus city in India for the tourism board. However, it is in discussion with other companies in Mumbai and New Delhi.

“Our activities in India are primarily B2B; we work with tour operators. For us it is important that tour operators understand the destination, then sell it to consumers. This year we will focusing on B2C marketing too, but in co-operation with tour operators. We work with main tour operators such as Thomas Cook and Cox & Kings. First of all, we want to develop the destination. We are here to understand market requirements and how we can serve them,” Techer informed, while adding this year the tourism board’s strategy will include unique forms of marketing.

Christian Loga, vice president of bureau, Reunion Island Tourism Board, stated, “Reunion Island offers diverse experiences, which are unique to the destination. We will leverage upon that. Island destinations are often perceived as beach destinations, but Reunion Island is not just about beaches. We have lots of other offerings.”