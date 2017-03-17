Record global participation at OTM 2017

Exhibitors from a record number of 60 countries showcased their destinations at OTM 2017 from February 21-23 at the Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. A total of 1,134 international travel organisations exhibited at OTM 2017 including national and state tourism organisations, hotels, airlines, DMCs and other suppliers. There were many first-time participants at OTM like Bahrain, Cambodia, Cyprus, Greece and Ho Chi Minh City.

Over 10,000 travel trade visitors attended the show in addition to more than 500 buyers from travel trade and corporate sectors. International buyers from countries like Kuwait, New Zealand, Philippines, Russia and Thailand were also hosted.

The dignitaries present at the inaugural session included Sohan Singh Thandal, minister of tourism, Punjab; I Gde Pitana, deputy tourism minister for overseas promotion, Indonesia; H E Dr Ahmed Al Banna, UAE ambassador to India; H E Demetrios A Theophylactou, high commissioner, Cyprus High Commission; Dimitrios Tryfonopoulos, secretary general, Greek National Tourism Organisation; Datuk Seri Mirza Mohammad Taiyab, director general, Tourism Malaysia; Ismail A Hamid, Egyptian tourism counsellor, Egyptian Tourism Office; Guldeep Singh Sahni, president, Outbound Tour Operators Association of India and more.

The tourism minister of Greece, Elena Kountoura graced the show with her presence on the second day. This was the first time that Greece Tourism participated at OTM with a large delegation. The UAE ministry of economy organised a national Visit UAE pavilion for the second year in a row. Premium partner country of OTM 2017, Turkish ministry of culture and tourism has been participating at OTM for the last seven years with a large number of tour operators. Under the umbrella of the ministry of tourism, Republic of Indonesia discussed their India-specific tourism promotion plans during OTM 2017.