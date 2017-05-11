RCI launches shared vacation ownership industry white paper

RCI has recently published a new global industry white paper on the shared vacation ownership industry to help educate and support potential new entrants into the business. It is also designed to assist legislators and hospitality groups to better understand the leisure real estate industry. Created to support industry growth, the Leisure Real Estate Trends & Opportunities handbook demonstrates the credibility of shared vacation ownership products and markets, helping to demystify one of the fastest-growing and established industries in the hospitality sector.

“RCI has been involved in facilitating the swapping and sharing of residential leisure real estate for more than four decades. We have worked with developers and investors from every walk of the hospitality and leisure real estate sectors and have seen firsthand what a resilient and robust business this is. We at RCI understand the shared vacation ownership model’s potential to grow a business base, as well as making a significant contribution to tourism revenues. For all these reasons, we felt it was important to draft a white paper that makes absolutely clear how the products work and where the opportunities lie. We see a great future for a product that offers access to a property asset – it is the perfect fit for today’s Millennial consumer mindset,” said Dimitris Manikis, vice president – business development, RCI Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This new industry handbook contains business insights into the European marketplace, as well as analysis of the global industry.

Among highlights of the expert views and knowledge shared by a wide range of industry professionals are: New information from the American Resort Development Association International Foundation Worldwide Industry Study, including top line European and global industry performance figures and metrics. Shared holiday ownership/ residential leisure real estate business models outlines and explanations, and others.