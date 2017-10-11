RCI enters into partnership with Palm Greens Club, Ahmedabad

RCI has announced an agreement to affiliate Palm Greens Club in Ahmedabad, situated on the outskirts of the world heritage city. “Our endeavour is to expand our presence across India and Ahmedabad is a part of this journey. Through this association, we look to consolidate our presence in the west. The affiliation of Palm Greens Club fits right into our overall plans for the West region. With all the amenities like spa, gym and swimming pool, the Palm Greens Club is the perfect location for a weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city,” said Sabina Chopra, managing director, RCI India.

The Palm Greens Club, a one lakh square yard property comprising of a water themed park, artificial lake for boating and also a satellite movie theatre is positioned as a place for entertainment seeking vacationers. It also comprises of lawns and banquet halls which can comfortably accommodate close to 3,000 people.

Daxesh Shah, MD, Palm Greens Club, Ahmedabad, commented, “Palm Greens Club, an already established city’s biggest entertainment club, feels proud and privileged to be RCI affiliated club now. The existing 2,500 members and the forthcoming new members shall be really excited about this affiliation. Thus, Palm Greens Club will target the new tagline of biggest vacation club of the city as well.”