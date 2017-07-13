PHD Chamber launches India’s first ‘Heli Expo’

PHD (Progress Harmony Development) Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced that the second edition of Aero Expo India 2017 will be held on November 2-5 in New Delhi. Following the success of the first edition of Aero Expo India which was held at Indira Gandhi International Airport last year, the chamber has decided to add additional two days dedicated to ‘Heli Expo’. This will be India’s first Heli Expo to be held at the Pawan Hans Heliport in Rohini focusing on the potential of India’s helicopter services.

Speaking at the press meet, K N Rao, chairman – civil aviation committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “India is already the fastest growing aviation market in the world and the move to improve regional air connectivity is expected to further boost the industry. The last Aero Expo was a huge success as it became a desired platform for stakeholders, buyers and private players to understand the market and see new products. We hope to continue providing such a wide platform by adding the Heli Expo.”

He further added, “The government has already taken initiatives to promote regional connectivity but now it is upto the private players. This show will enable the global and domestic players to meet and put take things forward in order to grow India’s aviation services. As India gears up to take their airplane fleet to about 800 by 2020, it is upto the private players to recognise more opportunities.”

The show will feature exhibitors from the aviation, tourism and infrastructure industry. The exhibition shall further seek to connect exhibitors with host of policy makers; high level government (centre and state) delegations, leading industry players from international and national aviation industry, airport operators, aero space and allied industry experts, tourism stalwarts among others.