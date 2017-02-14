Philippines to conduct multi-city training workshops in India

The Department of Tourism (DoT), Philippines will be conducting training sessions in Ahmedabad and Delhi this February, in conjunction with its participation in OTM 2017 in Mumbai. The training sessions will be conducted by suppliers from the Philippines in Ahmedabad on February 24 at Hyatt Ahmedabad and on February 27 in Delhi at The Lalit New Delhi.

Representatives from DoT Philippines, along with a 14-member delegation, will interact with over 400 key travel agents and tour operators, MICE and up-market leisure operators.

SanJeet, tourism attaché, Philippines Tourism, said, “India being an important source market for Philippines tourism, such training sessions will provide an excellent platform to showcase the destination’s products and services. The Indian travellers’ palate has become experimental and therefore, through our numerous trade initiatives, we envisage the influencers of the Indian travel market to sell the destination more effectively to the end consumers.”

The programme for the workshop will include presentations by officials of DoT Philippines, DMCs and hotels from the Philippines in addition to Q and A, networking sessions among more.