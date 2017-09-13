OTOAI convention to showcase Ras Al Khaimah’s luxurious offerings

Guldeep Singh Sahni

Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) will host its annual convention in Ras Al Khaimah from September 13-16, 2017. The three day event will feature cutting edge knowledge sessions, networking opportunities and a deeper insight on what Ras Al Khaimah has to offer to the India market. Guldeep Singh Sahni, president, OTOAI, and Haitham Mattar, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development, signed a MOU for the same earlier this year. Sahni said , “Ras Al Khaimah has been selected with the intention to add new products to the kitty of tour agents. We see it as an upcoming market in the UAE and feel it has a lot of potential. We will look at tapping the wedding segment and it can also be added as a package deal with Dubai.”

Riaz Munshi, vice president, OTOAI and Gurdeep Gujral, joint secretary OTOAI have been selected as the chairman and co-chairman respectively. Commenting on the latest advancements, Munshi, mentioned, “The association is expecting close to 200 delegates for the convention. Themed as ‘Changing Times: Creating Opportunities’ it will unfold what new possibilities lie ahead for India’s outbound market. A white paper will also discuss India’s outbound tourism potential and what new can agents tap on. Looking at the technical aspects, the convention will also feature discussions on digital media and how to shift online.” He further added, “Ras Al Khaimah as a destination offers some unique luxurious resorts. Some of which are located away from the city and easily accessible via Dubai. We wish to showcase these offerings to our members.” The post convention tours will also include a two night stay at Hotel Shangri- La in Dubai for delegates. OTOAI’s last year’s annual convention was held in Bali and this year it has decided to explore the UAE market.