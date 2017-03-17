Oregon aims to attract students and leisure travellers from India

The Oregon state tourism board is concentrating on attracting more students and family travellers from India. Speaking to Express TravelWorld, Todd Davidson, chief executive officer, Oregon Tourism Commission, informed, “Majority of international travellers visit Oregon only during their second or third visit to the US. Out of the 1.13 million Indian travellers who travelled to the US in 2015, only one per cent visited Oregon. However the past five years, from 2010 to 2015, have seen 40 per cent growth in the number of Indian arrivals.”

Commenting on plans to attract Indian travellers, Davidson shared, “India is one of our top emerging markets besides China and New Zealand. We are looking to attract more students as they bring in the families who travel to meet them. We will also be looking at business travellers who are visiting the neighbouring states for work.”

Oregon has witnessed more of overnight travellers and multi-state tourists and there are various things that we have to offer to the India market. The state is also well known for its culinary trails and shopping centres which will appeal to the India market. The top three reasons to travel to Oregon will be the nature offerings, adventure sports like skiing etc and golf courses. India stands to be a huge potential market for the USA and the current talks between the two countries will further promote travel between the two states, he further mentioned.