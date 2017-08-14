Nepal looks at India travel agents to push tourism numbers

The embassy of Nepal along with the tourism board recently hosted a special event at Taj Mansingh Hotel in New Delhi in order to reconnect with travel agents to give the destination a tourism boost. The event witnessed support of all the associations as it also celebrated the 70th year of diplomatic relations between India and Nepal. Nepal has always been one of the first outbound destinations for India and the destination is now looking at other areas to offer the India market. Addressing the audience, K B Rajan, former Indian ambassador to Nepal, stated, “Strong media campaigns can appeal the young demographic to pick Nepal as their holiday destination. With better connectivity to the tourist spots, Nepal should promote its local cultural experiences.”

Representing the adventure tour operators of India, Swadesh Kumar, president, Adventure Tour Operators’ Association of India (ATOAI), said that Nepal already has experience in the field of adventure tourism. “Apart from just promoting both the destinations, there can also be exchange of manpower during off seasons which can add to skills of the sector. As India is a big source market for MICE travellers, Nepal can work on tapping the opportunity since it also enjoys close proximity to our country,” he added.

Subash Goyal, former president, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) told the present agents to promote the local spots and culture apart from the main tourist places.

President of Nepal Travel Agents Association said how India has always been an important market for the country. He emphasised on the adventure offerings of Nepal, saying that adventure seekers can visit the place for white water rafting, bunjee jumping, mountain biking, canyoning, zip flying among many others.

Looking at the importance of tourism, Bharat Kumar Regmi, minister/ deputy chief of Mission, Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi stated that Nepal can’t find a better source market than India.